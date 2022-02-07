Postpartum Depression Rates Tripled During the Pandemic

THURSDAY, March 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Rates of postpartum depression among American mothers rose nearly three-fold during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with large increases in major depression and thoughts of self-harm, according to a new study.

It included 670 new moms who completed online screening between February and July 2020. One-third screened positive for postpartum depression and 20% had symptoms of major depression.

Before the pandemic, about 1 in 8 new mothers had postpartum depression and between 5% and 7% had major depression, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We also found that almost 1 in 5 participants who screened positive for postpartum depression reported having thoughts of harming themselves," said lead author Clayton Shuman, an assistant professor of nursing at the University of Michigan.

"This is very concerning given that prior to the pandemic, [a previous study] found the rate of suicidality among prenatal and postpartum patients is on the rise in the U.S.," Shuman said in a university news release.