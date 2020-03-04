Prediabetes 101

What can I do to help prevent prediabetes?

Eat more vegetables, fewer simple carbs [such as those in sugary foods like candy and many processed foods], and increase your activity. Try to get 10,000 steps per day, at least. Exercise gets your body to use its own insulin more efficiently so that the blood sugars come down. It also helps you lose or maintain your weight, which will decrease the risk of prediabetes and diabetes.

Avoid junk food, and sweets, and especially sweet drinks like soda and juice. Get plenty of sleep. Poor sleep hygiene and not getting enough sleep makes it harder to lose weight, and therefore increases the risk of prediabetes.

