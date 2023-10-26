People of South Asian descent may have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes than they might expect, even if they're not overweight.

South Asians – people who are from or trace their ancestry to the Indian subcontinent, which includes India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal – are up to four times more likely to have type 2 diabetes than people of other ethnic backgrounds. And many South Asians diagnosed with type 2 diabetes have a normal weight and body mass index (BMI).

Afreen Idris Shariff, MD

Afreen Idris Shariff, MD, an endocrinologist and assistant professor at Duke University School of Medicine, has seen this risk in her patients, her family, and even herself. Here, she shares her thoughts on what people of South Asian background need to know to help prevent, get screened for, and manage or even reverse their type 2 diabetes.This interview was edited for length and clarity.

WebMD: What led you to become an endocrinologist and direct your concentration toward type 2 diabetes?