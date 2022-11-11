Dec. 14, 2022 -- Forget about counting calories. People with type 2 diabetes can lose weight and keep their blood sugar under control by eating a low-carb, high fat diet.

This is according to a new study that found this type of diet did more to help patients with type 2 diabetes than a high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet. And this was true no matter how many calories the person ate.

These findings were based on a randomized, controlled trial, and the results were published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine this week.

The trial looked at 185 patients with type 2 diabetes, for whom low-calorie diets are often recommended to help people lose weight and improve glycemic control, a medical term referring to the typical levels of sugar in a person’s blood.

The trouble with this common recommendation, the investigators wrote, is that it often leads to hunger, so few patients stick to it.

“Therefore, calorie-unrestricted diets may be a better alternative to achieve long-term maintenance,” wrote study author Camilla Dalby Hansen, MD, of the University of Southern Denmark, and colleagues.