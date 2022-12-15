Artificial Pancreas Device May Help Folks With Type 2 Diabetes

FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An artificial pancreas has long been considered the holy grail for people with type 1 diabetes, and new research suggests a more convenient version of this technology may help the millions of people living with type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 is the more common form of diabetes, and is closely linked to obesity.

The pancreas produces insulin, the hormone that helps blood sugar (or glucose) enter cells to be used as energy.People with type 1 diabetes make little to no insulin. When insulin is in short supply, glucose builds up, causing extreme fatigue, blurry vision, weight loss and confusion. Some people with type 2 diabetes also need to take daily insulin to keep their blood sugar in check.

Enter the artificial pancreas, an automated insulin delivery system that mimics the pancreas’ function.

“About 20% to 30% of people living with type 2 diabetes use insulin therapy to manage their diabetes, and we have shown that this way of delivering insulin with a closed-loop system is much more effective than their current insulin injections at reaching glucose targets,” said study author Dr. Charlotte Boughton, a clinical lecturer at the University of Cambridge in England.