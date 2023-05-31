About 1 in 3 With Diabetes Have Unknown Heart Risk: Study

May 31, 2023 – If you have type 2 diabetes, you could already be at a higher risk for heart disease without knowing it. About one-third of people with diabetes in a new study had higher levels of two things in their blood linked to heart disease.

These blood “biomarkers” can be detected before someone has heart disease symptoms. So they could be used to screen people for higher risk earlier, at a time when prevention efforts or treatment could be more effective, researchers said.

“People with diabetes should be aware that they are at high cardiovascular risk and should work with their doctors to develop a treatment plan that can prevent the future occurrence of cardiovascular events,” said senior study author Elizabeth Selvin, PhD, MPH, a professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

Historically, bad cholesterol was blamed for higher heart disease risk in people with type 2 diabetes. This study proposes that something else is going on, and other types of treatments – beyond ones that lower cholesterol – should be considered.