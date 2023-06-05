Exercise May Erase the Genetic Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

June 22, 2023 – It’s one of those eternal questions in health care, but new science has an answer: Lifestyle matters more, at least when it comes to preventing type 2 diabetes.

Among 60,000 healthy, middle-aged adults, those who exercised the most – at least 68 minutes a day – were 74% less likely to have type 2 diabetes after 7 years than the least active people (those logging less than 5 minutes of exercise a day).

This was true even for those with a high “genetic risk score” – those who were 2.4 times more likely to get the disease due to their genes.

But here’s the really striking finding: People with a high genetic risk who were the most active had a lower risk of getting type 2 diabetes than sedentary folks with no genetic risk.

This highlights how powerful exercise can be for preventing chronic disease, said Melody Ding, PhD, senior author of the study, which was published this month in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.