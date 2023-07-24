Intermittent Fasting vs. Calorie Counting for Type 2 Diabetes

July 25, 2023 – Losing weight is an important part of type 2 diabetes care – it could help lower blood sugar and reduce the need for some diabetes drugs. To shed the extra pounds, new research shared on Monday shows that intermittent fasting is an effective way to cut calories for people with type 2 diabetes.

Intermittent fasting refers to eating only within a limited time window. In this study, featured at the annual conference of the American Society of Nutrition, patients assigned to that group could only eat between noon and 8 p.m. each day – a practice also called time-restricted eating – with a 1-hour grace period. The people in the calorie restriction group were asked to cut their calories by 25%, and a control group continued eating as normal.

In total, the results included 57 overweight and obese people with type 2 diabetes who were randomly assigned to each of these groups.

After 6 months, those in the intermittent fasting group lost about 4.3% of their body weight – equal to about 10 pounds of weight loss for a person weighing 230 pounds – and people in the calorie restriction group lost about 2.5% of their body weight.