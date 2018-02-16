To eat breakfast or not to eat breakfast? That’s the big question if you’re trying to slim down.

For years, diet and nutrition experts have said a morning meal is a wise idea. But after a University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) study showed that overweight breakfast eaters weren’t any more likely to slim down than those who skipped it, many were left wondering if they should bother, after all.

“Yes, you should eat breakfast,” says Suzy Weems, PhD, RD, a dietitian and professor of family and consumer sciences at Baylor University. But that doesn’t mean you should dig into a stack of pancakes and a plate of bacon. The UAB study didn’t look at what people were eating. It didn’t look at how many calories they were getting, either.

“You can’t have Twinkies and coffee and expect to slim down, or even maintain weight loss,” Weems says. “The food you choose matters.”

That may be why other studies show that breakfast does help with weight loss. In fact, more than 75% of people who lose more than 30 pounds and keep it off eat the morning meal every single day.