Diversifying Nutrition and Dietetics: Expert Q&A

We all need to eat in order to survive, but there isn’t just one way to do that. How you eat depends on where you live and what food is available. It can also depend on your heritage and your racial, ethnic, and religious background.

Dietitians from diverse backgrounds can support culturally appropriate nutrition counseling and guidelines. But finding a professional who shares your background can be difficult since 80% of dietitians are White.

Why does racial and ethnic diversity matter in the nutrition and dietetics profession? Tamara Melton, MS, a registered dietitian nutritionist and founder and executive director of Diversify Dietetics, shares her views on the current state of diversity in the field and why increased representation matters for nutrition counseling.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

WebMD: Why does diversity matter when it comes to nutrition counseling?

Melton: It's critical that we have more diversity if we want to stay relevant and make sure we’re listening to the communities we serve. If we don’t have diverse colleagues across the field, we’re left with a huge blind spot.