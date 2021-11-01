Healthier 2021: Laura Is Finding Motivation in Her 'Why'

This post appears as part of our Healthier 2021 series, in which we follow three WebMD team members as they strive to improve their health this year. You can follow their journeys here.

By Laura J. Downey

I am not perfect. As much as I like to cross every T and dot every I, I make mistakes. And this past week, I made some food choices that I classify as BIG mistakes. So right now, I’m feeling bad for the choices I made. This is because when I weighed in at my usual WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meeting this past Saturday (which I attend regularly since losing over 20 pounds a couple years ago), I gained 1.6 pounds. Yes, even with all of you cheering me on, I didn’t do what I told myself I was going to do -- stick to my plan of adding more vegetables and water to my diet and cutting back on refined sugars. Although I did add some vegetables, I did not drink enough water, ate a delicious white chocolate bar, and devoured nachos at dinner with a friend one night.

UGH!

I was about to go into a downward spiral (eat a huge breakfast -- grits with extra cheese, bacon, and scrambled eggs! -- at one of my favorite restaurants), but then I reached out to a WW coach for help. I drove past the restaurant and went to the grocery store to pick up strawberries for a morning smoothie instead. The coach told me I made the right decision by opting for a smoothie. She encouraged me to take what I know about this past week and turn it into future positive results. Then something clicked.

I remembered my “why.” Why I’ve committed to this path to wellness. You see, my dad’s parents died from heart attacks in their 60s. My mom’s mother died from diabetes and my mom’s father died from a heart attack; both were in their late 60s. And my sister, a 6-foot beauty, has struggled with selecting the best foods for herself over the past few years. I could blame my overeating on my family, but we all have choices to make.