Healthier 2021: Laura's Getting a Boost From Her Support System

This post appears as part of our Healthier 2021 series, in which we follow three WebMD team members as they strive to improve their health this year. You can follow their journeys here.

By Laura J. Downey

I am feeling the love this week. I’m grateful for all of my friends, co-workers, and all of the WebMD social media followers who have sent me such encouraging words via email, in the comments, and in direct messages. I would not be able to move forward in such a positive direction without you! Honestly, sometimes I just want to give up and eat a big bowl of ice cream -- mind you, I’m lactose intolerant. But when you send uplifting words my way, I continue to press in.

The other day, my co-worker Beth sent me an email about one of my blog posts. It said: “Thank you for sharing! So filled with inspiration, compassion and the power of our truth. You are divine!” I couldn’t do anything but smile after reading that. It is my aim to be transparent with you at all times. Through the good and the bad, I want to be truthful. It’s not easy when I’m craving sweets, and know if I start to indulge, I’ll be goin’ down like my fellow Capricorn Mary J. Blige belted out in her 1994 cover of the Rolling Stones song.

I think it’s important that during this journey I surround myself with people who cheer me on and believe in me. There are plenty of opportunities to say something mean, but until you know someone’s personal story, you won’t know where they are coming from. Recently, a commenter on social media called me anorexic. I understand that I look thin and healthy in my photos. But I haven’t always been that way. For many years, I was overweight and not happy with myself. Then, 3 years ago, before I turned 40, I lost 23 pounds. Since then, I have been in maintenance mode. Because weight management has been a problem for me in the past, I now pay closer attention to what I put in my body. For me, this journey isn’t about weight loss as much as it is about changing my eating habits. The biggest habit that concerns me right now is my love of sweets.