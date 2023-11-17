The Truth About Holiday Weight Gain

Trays of cookies and tins of assorted popcorn at work. Holiday parties laden with sugary desserts. Family gatherings with tables overloaded with turkey or ham, all kinds of potatoes, and buttery rolls. There’s no way around it: The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s pose all kinds of challenges for anyone trying to maintain a healthy weight.

Actually, studies show that most adults don’t gain as much weight as you might think during the holidays.

The average weight gain during this time period is anywhere from 0.8 pounds to just under 2 pounds, according to a research review published in the Journal of Obesity.

Where that can start to become a problem is when that extra pound or two sticks around after the holidays, and is on repeat year after year. A pound every December can turn into 10 pounds in a decade.

“Studies have also found that people who are already overweight and obese gain more weight than those who are at a healthy weight, and when considering average weight gain over a year, holiday weight is the major contributor to annual excess weight gain,” says Vanessa King, MS, a registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.