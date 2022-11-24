Did you put better nutrition on your list of New Year's resolutions? You can absolutely achieve that goal. But you'll want to set yourself up for success.

The problem: "Most people have unrealistic expectations," says Cynthia Sass, a nutritionist and author. "They decide this is the year they're going to completely change everything about their diet," Sass says. "That's just too hard to do."

Willpower isn't the issue. "Willpower is about depriving yourself, and nobody gets excited about that. Besides, depriving yourself is depressing and leads to bingeing," Sass says. " Focus on the positives -- you feel better, have more energy, when you eat healthy."