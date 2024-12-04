Emulsifiers Make Food Appetizing yet Bring Health Dangers

April 12, 2024 -- Creamy, thick, and velvety: Without emulsifiers, your favorite ice cream or muffin might not taste the same. Yet research warns that there is a darker side to these substances, from polysorbate-80 to carrageenan. Evidence links emulsifiers with upset gut microbiome, inflammation, and several conditions, from heart attacks to breast cancer.

What’s more, emulsifiersdon’t necessarily equal junk food. Such substances can be found in many foods that are often considered healthy, such as some low-fat Greek yogurts, trail mix bars, or oat milk.

There are over 100 different emulsifiers that can be added to foods. They prevent separation of oil and water, improving texture. A 2023 study found emulsifiers in as many as 95% of British supermarket pastries and cakes, 55% of breads, and 36% of meat products.

Certain goods that contain emulsifiers may not fit neatly into traditional dietary categories. Reduced-fat dairy products are a good example, said Benoit Chassaing, PhD, a microbiologist at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM). “If [producers] remove fat, they need to replace it with something else. So very often, if you buy fat-free or low-fat cream or cream cheese, it will be loaded with dietary emulsifiers,” he said.