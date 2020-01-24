Healthier 2021: Mark Found Inspiration Close to Home

This post appears as part of our Healthier 2021 series, in which we follow three WebMD team members as they strive to improve their health this year. You can follow their journeys here.

By Mark Spoor

Through 3 weeks of my healthier 2021 (which actually started in late 2020), things were cruising right along. I had taken 21 Peloton biking classes, learned a lot about stretching and flexibility, cleaned up my diet some, and started seeing measurable results.

Then I went to my 14-year-old daughter's team workout.

My daughter is a catcher on a very competitive travel softball team. How competitive? They're having team workouts in mid-January when it's ... what's the word I'm looking for ... oh yeah --freezing.

Anyhow, one of the other dads on the team is the head football coach at a local high school, so the girls are able to work out in the school's weight room. The place is awesome and has all the amenities you might expect to see at a big-time college.

As I sat down in a comfortable chair with the other parents to watch these kids go through their paces, I saw my daughter and her wonderful teammates go from gossip-hungry, social-media-craving teenagers to focused, fearless, aspiring athletes.

I sat amazed as my daughter worked thick, heavy ropes with all the confidence and swagger of someone with an endorsement deal. She ran through some pretty high box jumps like she was playing hopscotch, then jumped rope like she was in an '80s-movie montage.

It was then when I thought to myself, "You can do more, old man."

And then I did.

It started with the socially distanced meal the team and parents enjoyed after the workout. (If there's one thing softball parents like to do, it's eat out.) While everyone else was noshing on chips and salsa, I waited for my meal, sipping on a glass of unsweet tea (or, as my Northern friends and family call it, "iced tea"). The meal itself? Grilled shrimp, onions, peppers, cilantro, lime rice, and yes, a bit of spicy queso.