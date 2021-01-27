Healthier 2021: Sometimes It's Okay to Splurge

This post appears as part of our Healthier 2021 series, in which we follow three WebMD team members as they strive to improve their health this year. You can follow their journeys here.

By Bill Kimm

On Feb. 20, 2019, our then 13-year-old daughter, Kailynn, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. It was truly one of the most terrifying and confusing 3 days I’ve experienced as a parent. In an instant, Kailynn’s life was changed forever, as there is no cure. To try to turn one of the worst days into a positive, each year on Feb. 20 we celebrate her “diaversary” as a way to recognize her new normal and how well she manages it.

Our tradition is Kailynn chooses the events of the evening: where we eat, what we do, what’s for dessert -- it’s her day. Now, when you’re trying to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle, this can be challenging. I assure you, my 15-year-old daughter is not worried about calorie counts when it’s about her! And she shouldn’t be. Because of her diabetes, she has to weigh, measure, and count carbs for every single thing she eats and drinks. It’s 24/7/365 -- it’s exhausting and never ends, so when she gets to celebrate, she celebrates big!

For dinner, we went to a steakhouse, followed by a trip to the pet store (just looking!), her favorite retail store, and some ice cream. It was an awesome night. Our oldest son, who just moved into his own place, joined us for the evening, which made it even more special. Believe me, the last thing on my mind was calorie counts and being healthy.

But you know what’s great? It came naturally! At dinner, I made some healthy choices and it didn’t change the evening at all! We all agreed to skip the appetizer; instead of my normal choice of a ribeye, I went for the leaner New York strip (and only ate half!); and one of my sides was a salad with light dressing (and I only used about half of the dressing). If I had to guess, I easily cut more than 1,000 calories with just those three changes. To be fair, I didn’t skimp on the ice cream, but I also didn’t have to!