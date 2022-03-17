Do any of these lines sound familiar? You have to hold a stretch to get the benefit.

Don't bounce in the stretch -- you'll tear your muscle.

If you don't stretch before a workout, you'll hurt yourself. Well, they're all wrong. But first, there's a bigger question to answer. "It's a nice way to end a workout." -- exercise physiologist Mike Bracko

Do You Need to Stretch at All? It's a good idea, says the American College of Sports Medicine. The ACSM recommends stretching each of the major muscle groups at least two times a week for 60 seconds per exercise. Staying flexible as you age is a good idea. It helps you move better. For example, regular stretching can help keep your hips and hamstrings flexible later in life, says Lynn Millar, PhD. She's a physical therapist and professor at Winston-Salem State University. If your posture or activities are a problem, make it a habit to stretch those muscles regularly. If you have back pain from sitting at a desk all day, stretches that reverse that posture could help.

Simple Back Stretch Exercise physiologist Mike Bracko recommends doing the "Standing Cat-Camel" as a work-related back stretch. Here's how: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees bent slightly.

Lean forward, placing your hands just above your knees.

Round your back so that your chest is closed and your shoulders are curved forward.

Then arch your back so that your chest opens and your shoulders roll back.

Repeat several times. If your job keeps you in the same position all day, Bracko suggests doing 2-minute stretch breaks to reverse that posture at least every hour.