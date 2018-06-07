Does Dirty Air Cancel Out Exercise Benefits?

WEDNESDAY, July 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Everyone knows that exercise is good for your heart, but what if your only option is to run or walk through smoggy city streets? Does it still pay off in the long run?

Yes, contends a nearly 20-year study.

"Air pollution isn't an excuse to skip exercise. Even in areas with pollution, exercise still helps," said Dr. Peter Mercurio. He's a cardiologist with Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., who reviewed the findings.

Although the study didn't look at people with respiratory diseases, folks who have conditions such as asthma should still avoid exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high, according to the American Lung Association. High air pollution can trigger asthma attacks.

But for most healthy people, the study findings suggest that cycling, gardening and playing sports can lead to a healthier heart and a reduced risk of first heart attack or heart attack recurrence, even in a polluted city.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States and Europe, according to the researchers and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Traffic-related air pollution is known to increase the risk of heart attacks, and deaths from heart attacks and strokes. In fact, exposure to air pollution is likely responsible for as many as 4.2 million deaths globally.

Physical activity, on the other hand, can reduce the risk of heart attack. Active commuting -- walking or biking -- has been linked to an 11 percent reduction in the risk of heart attack or stroke, the study authors noted.

But other recent research concluded that the benefits of physical activity were cancelled out by the harmful effects of air pollution, the researchers added.

The new study, led by Nadine Kubesch, a researcher at the University of Copenhagen, included nearly 52,000 people born in Denmark. The participants were living in Copenhagen or Aarhus, and were aged 50 to 64 when the study began in the early to mid-1990s.

The volunteers answered questions about their diets, exercise habits and other factors that might contribute to heart disease risk, such as smoking, weight, education, employment and marital status.