Olympic Athletes Vulnerable to Everyday Health Risks

Editor's note: This is the part of a series highlighting the 2021 Olympic Games with a specific emphasis on health and wellness.

July 16, 2021 -- On the field of play, Olympic athletes appear to be superhuman -- stronger, faster, and fitter than the rest of us -- and in picture-perfect health. But off the field, the reality is not so simple.

Many of the world’s elite athletes deal with the same health problems as the rest of us -- from depression and anxiety, to eating disorders and drug abuse, to chronic conditions and infectious disease.

Olympic competition may even increase the risk for some of these issues, with intense psychological pressures and challenging physical demands putting enormous strains on the minds and bodies of these remarkable competitors, experts say.

Now, with the Tokyo Olympic Games just days away, COVID-19 infection has joined the long list of potential health risks to the world’s top athletes.

“Being an Olympic athlete certainly means you are generally in exceptional health and are probably tending to your health and well-being more than the average person,” says Leana Wen, MD, a public health policy professor at George Washington University. “That said, you could still very well be at risk for infectious diseases, for cancers and, importantly, for mental health issues as well. There are many illnesses that can affect everyone.”

Annie Sparrow, MD, a professor of population health, science, and policy at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, agrees, but notes that many athletes face unique challenges as well.

“The stress of competing at the highest level can put enormous strain on the body; training restrictions and lack of support to mental well-being” are also health risk factors, she says.