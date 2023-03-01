Jan. 3, 2023 --- What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?

During Monday night's Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on his back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff.

Hamlin, 24, had just tackled a Bengals receiver late in the opening quarter when he stood up and immediately collapsed.

The Buffalo Bills, in a statement, said Hamlin had experienced cardiac arrest on the field and is sedated and in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Cardiac arrest is when there is an electrical malfunction to the heart -- which can create an irregular heartbeat -- and the heart's pumping function is compromised, according to Laxmi Mehta, MD, director of preventive cardiology and women's cardiovascular health at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. When this happens, there is not effective pumping of blood to organs, including the brain and lungs, and severe damage can occur.