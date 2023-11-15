Women Get More Health Benefits From Exercise Than Men

Feb. 20, 2024 -- Working out benefits us all -- but women might reap more benefits from grabbing a pair of dumbbells or taking a sweaty stroll than their male counterparts.

That's according to a large new study that found women who spend the same amount of time on a treadmill, playing pickleball, or just taking a brisk walk get more lifesaving benefits from the exercise than men. The findings suggest that the nation’s current one-size-fits-all exercise recommendations may instead better reflect the benefits of exercise using sex-based guidelines.

The study, published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that exercise can reduce women’s risk of early death by up to 24%, while men who exercised for the same amount of time only reduced their risk by 15%.

The risk reductions were similar when the researchers looked only at deaths resulting from problems with the heart or blood vessels, which include the nation’s leading causes of deaths like heart disease and stroke. Again, women’s benefit from exercise was greater than men’s, with regular exercise reducing the risk of a fatal heart attack, stroke, or other heart event by 36% for women, but by just 14% for men.