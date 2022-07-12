Wegovy: When Insurance Won’t Cover Your Meds

Justin Bronder thought he knew exactly what he needed.

Bronder, 57, of San Jose, CA, had struggled with his weight for most of his adult life. His job in artificial intelligence took him all over the world, but the long hours and constant travel led to steady weight gain. At his heaviest – 265 pounds – his BMI fell squarely into the obese category. His blood work started to reflect this with higher blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

He had tried lots of diets including keto and intermittent fasting, but even when he managed to lose some weight, he gained it all back.

Then, about 5 months ago, Bronder ran across some research about a weight loss drug called semaglutide (Wegovy). The drug mimics a naturally occurring hormone called GLP-1 that lessens cravings, increases satiation, and slows digestion so that you feel full for longer.

Clinical trials on Wegovy including a double-blind, placebo-controlled study (the scientific gold standard) show an average 15% weight loss. This is quite an effect, considering that scientists have long known that weight loss of just 5% to 10% may stop or slow the onset of diabetes and help improve blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.