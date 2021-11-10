Bill Sylvester has known most of his life that his heart could one day give him trouble. His family’s history of heart disease goes back at least three generations. His mother, three uncles, and two grandparents all died of the illness before age 65. Sylvester, a 63-year-old custom baseball bat maker in Big Bear, CA, did everything he could to outsmart his genes. He didn’t smoke or drink. He exercised and ate a low-fat diet. But eventually, Sylvester noticed heartburn-like symptoms in his chest, especially on uphill walks with his wife and dogs. Over time, it spread to his neck and arms. In 2015, doctors discovered three partially-blocked arteries and diagnosed him with coronary artery disease.

A Life-Changing Diagnosis Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease. With this condition, sticky plaque builds up in your arteries and can cause chest pain, shortness of breath, and even a heart attack. Some people react to the diagnosis with panic, anger, or numbness, says Naomi Torres-Mackie, PhD, a clinical psychologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and head of research at The Mental Health Coalition.