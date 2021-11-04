Jill Shook was 32, a long-time runner who worked out regularly and ate a healthy diet when a year ago she received a diagnosis she never expected: coronary artery disease (CAD).

The shock started with her annual physical, where her doctor discovered that her cholesterol was very high. Shook, a speech language pathologist and business consultant in Pittsburgh, couldn’t understand what caused the spike.

She ran in a half marathon and other races, did high-intensity workouts, and cooked almost all of her meals. Her cholesterol had been stable and in a healthy range for years. Rattled, she went home and did a little research.

Shook had a prior heart condition stemming from her bout as a toddler with Kawasaki disease, which inflames the blood vessels throughout the body. It took 10 days to correctly diagnose Shook’s illness. By the time she received treatment, she had developed four bulging aneurysms in her heart.

Throughout her childhood, Shook took aspirin and vitamin E, and lived in fear that her aneurysms might rupture.