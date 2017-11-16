Defib Device Boosts Cardiac Arrest Survival Rate

MONDAY, Feb. 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- New research shows that surviving cardiac arrest may depend on a bystander quickly shocking your heart back into its normal rhythm, and that is more likely to happen if an automated external defibrillator is handy.

In the study, those who got a shock from a bystander using a publicly available automated external defibrillator (AED) were more than twice as likely to survive and leave the hospital as those who didn't. Moreover, they were more than twice as likely to leave the hospital with their mental abilities intact.

"It's important to have an AED and to learn how to use it, because you can really improve the chances of a person surviving with excellent neurological ability," said lead researcher Dr. Myron Weisfeldt. He is director of cardiology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The longer it takes for a patient to get a lifesaving shock, the worse the outcome, Weisfeldt said. "Every minute that goes by without treatment, you lose about 10 percent of the survival," he said.

The American Heart Association says that of the more than 350,000 cardiac arrests that occur outside of U.S. hospitals each year, more than 100,000 occur outside the home. Less than half of the victims get help in the four to 10 minutes before first responders arrive.

Cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack. With cardiac arrest, the heart suddenly stops beating. During a heart attack, blood flow is blocked to some part of the heart, damaging that area of the organ but not stopping it altogether.

An AED automatically assesses the heart's rhythm and decides if it should be shocked or not. If a shock is going to be delivered, the machine warns the operator to stand clear and then gives the shock. The device reassesses the heart rhythm, and if necessary, delivers further shocks.

AEDs are found in many airports and other public places, Weisfeldt noted. "The question is, shouldn't we have them placed in all public buildings?" he said.