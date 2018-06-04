Heart Disease Carries Huge Cost for Some Families

FRIDAY, April 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Having a chronic heart condition is stressful enough, but new research suggests the cost of caring for the condition is also a huge financial burden for poorer families in the United States.

One in four low-income families carry a significant financial load from out-of-pocket expenses for chronic heart disease treatment. For one in 10 low-income families -- including those who have insurance -- those expenses trigger a catastrophic financial crisis, the study found.

What's surprising is that these financial burdens generally weren't caused by a long hospital stay or expensive medical procedures. Instead, the costs of prescriptions, clinic visits and maintaining insurance coverage were often to blame for their financial woes, study author Dr. Rohan Khera explained.

"In the setting of current policies, it's important to realize the financial effects of chronic disease. People suffer from the disease and from the costs of chronic disease. It's a double-whammy," Khera said. He's a cardiology research fellow at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

The researchers also found that low-income families with insurance had higher rates of out-of-pocket costs than those without insurance. Khera said this finding suggests that insurance subsidies likely aren't covering enough of the insurance expense for low-income families, and that out-of-pocket maximums in insurance plans should probably be based on income levels.

The study included about 22,000 U.S. adults with chronic heart disease who represented more than 20,000 families. Chronic heart disease was defined as a build-up of plaque in the arteries affecting the heart, brain or peripheral blood vessels.

The study defined low-income as income less than 200 percent of the U.S. federal poverty limit. As an example, a family of four would need to make less than $50,200 a year to be in that category in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The median income in the study was just under $40,000 a year.

The average out-of-pocket expenses were $2,450. These expenses represented a median of 6.4 percent of income for low-income families and 5.5 percent of income for mid-/high-income families, according to the report.