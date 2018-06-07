Adrenaline Shot Can Save Lives But With Big Risks

THURSDAY, July 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- An adrenaline shot can restart your heart if it suddenly stops beating, but a new trial shows that chances are you might not return to much of a life if you survive.

People who suffered cardiac arrest and were resuscitated with adrenaline had an almost doubled risk of severe brain damage, researchers found.

"We found adrenaline does not increase your chances of surviving without severe brain damage," said lead researcher Dr. Gavin Perkins. He is a professor of critical care medicine at the University of Warwick Medical School in England. "In fact, of the survivors, twice as many have severe brain damage."

The findings should prompt major medical societies to rethink guidelines for using adrenaline ( or "epinephrine") to restart a stopped heart, Perkins said.

Heart expert Dr. Vinay Nadkarni agreed that the American Heart Association and the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation should consider this clinical trial in future revisions of guidelines for treating cardiac arrest.

"There is concern that with the current pragmatic approach, there is risk for more survivors with severe neurologic impairment, something that the public would not want," said Nadkarni, chair of pediatric critical care medicine at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"But it does not mean that we should necessarily throw the baby out with the bath water," Nadkarni continued. "There still may be an important role for [adrenaline] earlier in resuscitation or combined with other effective therapies."

More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur in U.S. communities every year, the American Heart Association says. Only about one in 10 victims survive.

During the trial, paramedics with five United Kingdom ambulance services randomly gave more than 8,000 cardiac arrest patients either adrenaline or a placebo after cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation failed to restart their hearts.

The trial was inspired by evidence that's emerged in recent years suggesting that adrenaline could harm the brain while jump-starting the heart, Perkins said.

"There's some experimental data which show that epinephrine is helpful in raising the blood pressure and potentially restarting the heart, but it reduces the blood supply to the small blood vessels in the brain, potentially worsening brain injury," Perkins said.