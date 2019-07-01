Stroke, Heart Events Can Sideline You From Work

MONDAY, Jan. 7, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- After having a stroke, heart attack or cardiac arrest, people are less likely to be employed than their healthy peers, new research shows.

Even if they are working, they may earn significantly less than people who haven't had a stroke or heart event, the investigators found.

Although the majority of people who have one of these serious health scares do end up back at work, about 20 percent of those who had a stroke weren't back at work three years later.

Meanwhile, about 5 percent of those who had a heart attack hadn't gone back to work, while 13 percent of those who'd had cardiac arrest weren't back on the job after three years. (Cardiac arrest is when your heart suddenly stops beating.)

The study also found an average drop in yearly earnings of more than $13,000 after a stroke, about $11,000 after cardiac arrest and nearly $4,000 after a heart attack.

"When we look at the impact of health events, we need to look not only at short-term, easy-to-measure outcomes like life and death. Quality of life and economic well-being are equally important to people," said study author Dr. Allan Garland. He is a professor of medicine and community health sciences at the University of Manitoba and Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg in Canada.

Garland said that most people want to work, so it's important to figure out who's most likely to lose their ability to work and earn. Then, he added, "we need policies from government and employers to try to help these people get back to work and be more productive."

Serious health events like heart attacks, cardiac arrest and strokes can be life-altering, the study authors noted. These conditions may lead to a loss in some abilities, which might make it difficult to return to work or to return to work full-time.

One-third of heart attacks, 40 percent of cardiac arrests and one-quarter of strokes occur in people who are 65 or younger, according to the report.