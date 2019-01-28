Could Pacemakers Be Powered By Heartbeats One Day?

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 20, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists say they've taken a first step toward creating a pacemaker that runs on the heart's own energy rather than batteries.

Pacemakers are electronic devices implanted to regulate your heartbeat -- usually because of a condition that slows your heart's normal rate. Traditional pacemakers have two parts: a battery-powered pulse generator implanted under the collarbone, and insulated wires that connect it to your heart.

Because those batteries eventually wear down, pacemakers have to be replaced every five to 12 years. So, some scientists have been working an alternative: battery-free pacemakers that in theory would never have to be replaced.

The "most promising" approach right now is to harness the energy of the heartbeat to power the pacemaker, said researcher and study author Bin Yang.

One problem with the experimental devices developed so far has been their rigid structure, which limits their power.

So, Yang and his team designed a tactic that includes a pacemaker "chip" and an "energy harvester." The harvester is made of a flexible plastic frame bound to so-called piezoelectric layers -- which generate energy when they are bent.

The researchers implanted the devices into pigs and found that, in fact, the motion of the heart was enough to bend the harvester's frame and churn out energy at the level of a battery-powered pacemaker.

"The energy harvester can generate sustainable electricity for the pacemaker chip," said Yang, of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China.

That is, however, only a very early step, he stressed.

"There are still many foundational issues with this approach," Yang said. For one, the technology currently exists in separate parts -- the energy harvester, the pacemaker chip and wires. They need to be integrated into one device, according to Yang.

Beyond that, he said, further animal research will be needed to see how stable the integrated device remains over time. Lastly, animal research does not always pan out in humans.

The ultimate hope, Yang said, is to develop a pacemaker that requires one-time surgery -- and less risk of surgical complications such as infections and bleeding.