NFL Players' Enlarged Hearts May Harm Health for Decades

WEDNESDAY, March 6, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- "Athlete's heart" -- an enlarged heart created by intense physical training -- is a common and often brushed-off condition within elite and professional sports.

But a new study of National Football League players is raising concern about the long-term consequences of athlete's heart when it comes to retirees who have long left the field.

These retirees are as likely to have an enlarged heart as those who've recently retired, according to a Tulane University study sponsored by the NFL Player Care Foundation.

This runs counter to previous assumptions that an elite player's enlarged heart would return to normal after stopping the intense training associated with his sport, researchers said.

"I think we anticipated as these guys got older, they would actually change from having the enlarged heart back to a more normal-sized heart," said study senior author Dr. Gregory Stewart, co-director of the Sports Medicine Program at Tulane University in New Orleans. "We didn't see that."

The researchers are to present their findings at the American College of Cardiology's (ACC) annual meeting March 16-18, in New Orleans. Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Dr. Matthew Martinez, head of the ACC's Sports and Exercise Cardiology Council, expects the findings to be "provocative."

"You're seeing bigger and bigger folks running faster and faster," said Martinez, a cardiologist in Allentown, Pa. "They can do it, they're bigger and stronger, but the message should be that being a professional athlete does not eliminate the risk factors associated with heart disease."

The new study specifically looked at left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH), a condition in which the wall of the heart's left ventricle grows abnormally thick.

LVH is not considered harmful when it occurs as a result of athletic training, since it usually goes away when the training stops. But the condition can increase risk of heart disease if it develops in middle-aged or older folks as a result of uncontrolled high blood pressure, researchers said.

Researchers evaluated the heart conditions of nearly 1,200 former NFL players as part of regular health screenings funded by the NFL Player Care Association, said lead researcher Genevieve Smith. She's a faculty instructor at the Tulane School of Medicine.