Black Americans Still at Higher Risk for Heart Trouble

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Black Americans have been persistently hard-hit with heart disease risk factors for the past 20 years — and social issues like unemployment and low income account for a good deal of it, a new study finds.

Cardiovascular disease, which includes heart disease and stroke, is the No. 1 killer of Americans, and it's well-known that it exacts a disproportionate toll on Black Americans.

The new study — published Oct. 5 in the Journal of the American Medical Association — focused on risk factors for heart and blood vessel disease, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. And Black Americans carried a heavier burden of those conditions than white, Asian and Hispanic folks, the study authors said.

But the findings also highlight a key reason why.

"A lot of the difference may be explained by social determinants of health," said lead researcher Dr. Jiang He, of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, in New Orleans.