Coffee Can Affect Your Heart's Rhythms

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Your daily cup of joe might be a quick pick-me-up, but it comes with a mixed bag of good and not-so-good effects on your health, a new study reports.



Drinking coffee helps people stay more active, but it also significantly robs some of sleep, researchers say.

And while java doesn't seem to cause irregular rhythms in the upper chamber of the heart, it can cause the lower chambers to skip beats, according to findings presented Sunday at the online annual meeting of the American Heart Association.

"People should understand that this extremely commonly consumed beverage really does have substantive effects on our health, and they're variable," said lead author Dr. Gregory Marcus, associate chief of cardiology for research at the University of California, San Francisco. "It's not that coffee is necessarily all good or all bad. It's very likely that whether it's net good or net bad depends on a combination of factors."