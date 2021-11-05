Dec. 17, 2021 -- People exposed to even low levels of certain toxic metals may increase their risk of atherosclerosis, the plaque buildup in the arteries that can cause strokes and heart attacks.

A large study in Spain evaluated middle-aged people (97% of whom were male) working in an auto body factory to look for impacts of toxic metals on heart health. The results showed that exposure to toxic metals arsenic, cadmium, and titanium increased the risk of heart issues. Arsenic and cadmium can be found in tobacco, food, and water, while titanium mostly comes from dental and orthopedic implants, pacemaker encasings, cosmetic products, and some foods.

While previous studies have looked at how toxic metal affects the major arteries in the neck, researchers focused on hardening of the arteries that happens before apparent symptoms. By looking at multiple areas, the researchers felt they could “accomplish an earlier and better risk assessment of environmental-related cardiovascular disease,” says study co-author Maria Tellez-Plaza, MD, a senior scientist at the National Center for Epidemiology, Instituto de Salud Carlos III in Madrid, Spain.