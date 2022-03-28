More Balmy Summer Nights, Higher Heart Death Rate in Men

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Warm summer nights may leave you tossing and turning in bed, but that could be the least of your worries. Just a slight rise in summer nighttime temperatures increases the risk of heart-related death for men in their 60s, a new study shows.

"Considering the growing likelihood of extreme summers in Western USA and the United Kingdom, our results invite preventive population health initiatives and novel urban policies aimed at reducing future risk of cardiovascular disease events," the authors wrote in the report published online March 28 in the BMJ Open.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data on nearly 40,000 heart-related deaths of men and women that occurred in England and Wales in June and July between 2001 and 2015. They also reviewed similar data on the deaths of 488 men in King County, Wash., and examined weather data from the regions.

After adjusting for other factors, a 1° Celsius rise (a 1.8° rise Fahrenheit) in the usual summer nighttime temperature in England and Wales was associated with a 3.1% increase in the risk of heart-related death among men aged 60 to 64, but not in older men or in women, the researchers said.