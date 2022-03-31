March 31, 2022 – Avocados, those rich-tasting fruits known for its healthy fats, may also reduce your risk of heart disease, a new study found.

Researchers followed more than 110,000 men and women for over 30 years and found evidence that eating two servings of avocado a week may help prevent heart disease.

The study also reports that that replacing half a serving of butter, cheese, bacon, or other animal products with the same amount of avocado was associated with up to a 22% lower risk of heart disease.

The findings add to evidence that avocados, which contain multiple nutrients, including fiber and unsaturated, healthy fats, have a positive impact on the heart, says Lorena S. Pacheco, PhD, one of the researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health who did the study.

The research, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, “also underscores how bad saturated fats, like butter, cheese, and processed meats are for the heart," Pacheco says.