Could Too Much Exercise Be Bad for Men's Hearts?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to exercise, can you get too much of a good thing?

Possibly, suggests a new study that found white men who exercise more than seven hours a week have an 86 percent higher risk of developing plaque build-up in their arteries. No such elevated risk was seen among either black men or women.

Plaque build-up is a critical warning sign for possible future heart disease risk.

"We were surprised by the finding, mainly because we essentially think of exercise as medicine. And we've never thought of exercise as perhaps having an upper limit in terms of its cardiovascular benefit," said study author Deepika Laddu.

She's an assistant professor of physical therapy at the College of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

But Laddu doesn't want any men to hang up their running shoes just yet, because there are many questions that remain to be answered.

"What we saw is only an association, and we cannot say that high physical activity actually causes plaque build-up in white men," she noted.

"And we certainly do not mean to say that exercise is bad for you. In fact, it could perhaps be that white men already face a higher than average risk for plaque build-up than other men, and that exercise actually prevents this plaque from rupturing, which is when things get bad. We just don't know," Laddu explained. "Much more research will be needed to understand what is really going on."

At least one other expert agreed this doesn't mean people should stop exercising.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, a professor of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the findings do not instantly wash away the "balance of data [that] suggest that higher levels of leisure time and total physical activity are associated with lower risk cardiovascular events."

"However, it should be recognized that exercise alone cannot overcome other cardiovascular risk factors," he added. "And it is vital to maintain health levels of blood pressure, cholesterol and body weight, as well as not smoke, even if one is engaging in regular rigorous physical activity."