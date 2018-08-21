Is Dairy Due for a 'Heart Health Makeover'?

TUESDAY, Aug. 28, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- For years, nutritionists have warned Americans to minimize dairy in their diets, especially high-fat dairy products.

But new research involving 24,000 U.S. adults suggests milk and milk-derived products don't pose the dire health risks suggested by prior research, and maybe those old warnings should be relaxed.

"In light of the protective effects of dairy products, public health officials should revise the guidelines on dairy consumption," concluded study lead author Maciej Banach.

But caveats may still be in order, said Banach, who is a professor in the department of hypertension at the Medical University of Lodz, in Poland.

"Given the evidence that milk increases the risk of [heart disease], it is advisable to drink fat-free or low-fat milk," Banach said in a news release from the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

The study findings were presented Tuesday at the ESC's annual meeting in Munich.

Due to often high levels of saturated fat, dairy products have long been thought to raise the risk of an early death, particularly from heart disease, stroke and cancer.

But findings on the connection have been inconsistent at best, Banach's team noted.

In this latest research -- which received no funding from the dairy industry -- the Polish team examined data collected from more than 24,000 U.S. adults. Participants averaged nearly 48 years in age and took part in a federal health survey conducted between 1999 and 2010.

The analysis showed that consumption of all types of dairy products was tied to a 2 percent lower risk of death during the study period. Higher consumption of cheese, in particular, was associated with an 8 percent lower risk of death.

Dairy seemed especially beneficial to circulatory health relating to the brain. The research showed that consumption of all types of dairy products was associated with a 4 percent lower risk of death from stroke and other "cerebrovascular" diseases, while consumption of milk was associated with a 7 percent lower risk.

These findings were confirmed with an analysis of 12 other studies that included nearly 637,000 people tracked for an average of 15 years, Banach's group said.