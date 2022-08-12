Dec. 8, 2022 – Certain antioxidant supplements – such as omega-3 fatty acids, folic acid, and coenzyme Q10 – may benefit your heart’s health, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Researchers looked at the findings from nearly 900 studies with almost 900,000 patients and found some of these micronutrients reduced the risks of cardiovascular disease, stroke, or death, while others appeared to have no effect, and still others appeared to be potentially harmful.

“Our study highlights the importance of micronutrient diversity and the balance of health benefits and risks,” says Simin Liu, MD, the senior study author and a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Brown University in Providence, RI.

“Identifying the optimal mixture of micronutrients is important, as not all are beneficial, and some may even have harmful effects,” he says.

The research team focused on cardiovascular disease risk factors, including blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol, and things like heart attack or stroke.

Overall, the researchers found evidence that many micronutrients offer a potential boost to the heart, including: