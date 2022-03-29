The Chef: How the Kitchen Can Heal and Help You Love Food Again

My dad was a chef and my mom was a cocktail waitress, so I was kind of born into the hospitality business. I wanted to be a chef too, but how could I possibly do that? I couldn’t even eat the things I wanted to eat. But then I thought, I can make a mean-ass omelet. The only thing I was able to eat at the time was eggs, and I was eating them every day. So I cooked omelets, I did soufflés. Eggs became my specialty and kept the cooking bug alive until, at 18, I got my first kitchen job at a restaurant working – you guessed it – the omelet station! And that’s when I saw my future and realized that becoming a chef could also heal me.

Soon after, I went to culinary school. When I got there, it was, Uh oh, I have to taste things now! How am I gonna figure this out? At first, I was taking bathroom breaks so I could spit out food that would otherwise trigger my Crohn’s. But I couldn’t keep doing that because I had to stay in the classroom. But every cook’s station has what are known as “Slim Jims” – rectangular trash cans that sit up against the table you’re working at. I know it sounds strange, but that turned out to be a life saver.

I developed a great longing for the texture of food, for the flavor, the sensation, the emotion of every bite. Like the crispness and crunch of a sourdough roll on the outside and the warm chewiness inside. It’s all so comforting, and when you can’t eat the foods you want – the foods you love – you lose that feeling. It does something to you. You’re so limited. You feel a void.