At 9, Natalie Rosenthal started having terrible stomach pains, fatigue, and diarrhea. She had dark circles under her eyes. She stopped growing taller or gaining weight.

“I had spasms whenever I ate anything,” says Rosenthal, now an adult. “The pediatrician at first told my mom that I had a nervous stomach.” Meds to calm muscle spasms didn’t help, so her mother pressed for another diagnosis.

“She was a real tiger mom,” says Rosenthal, who lives in Atlanta. “She kept taking me back to the doctor. She said that I wasn’t a nervous child, and had no fear or anxiety about school or socializing. She said, ‘This is not psychological.’”

After a year, a gastroenterologist gave Rosenthal a colonoscopy that showed she had Crohn’s disease, not nerves. Symptoms of Crohn’s include stomach pain, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting, so doctors may mistake it for other conditions. Tests that show inflammation or its damage, like lesions, can reveal the right diagnosis.