By Christina Difeo Petrella, as told to Michele Jordan I’m from a large Italian family of five where food and love were so important. I am the youngest of three children and the only girl. My two older brothers were very protective of me. As a child, I loved sports. I played field hockey, lacrosse, and I ran indoor track. When I was 5, I started skiing and loved being on the slopes with my dad. After graduating from business school, I worked for a publishing company. I loved it, but in addition to my love for sports, I knew I had a passion for cooking and baking. My great-grandfather had a bakery, so I felt like it was in my genes. I was obsessed with Martha Stewart. This is why I didn’t see Crohn’s coming. I always enjoyed food. While I worked full-time after college, I went to pastry school at night. My co-workers loved me because I was the girl who brought delicious food to work the next day. I had no clue that my relationship with food would change.

Is It Crohn’s? My active lifestyle remained with me as an adult. I worked out regularly with a trainer and ran marathons. One day, I was home dealing with a torn ACL when I started having weird symptoms. My stomach was bothering me and I was going to the bathroom -- a lot. I thought it was a stomach bug and tried to just ride it out. Then, my joints started hurting and my legs and feet began to swell. I felt something was wrong but wondered if it had to do with my recent surgery. I have a high pain tolerance, but my symptoms were getting worse. My dietitian friend suggested I try a low-FODMAP diet (one with food restrictions to help certain digestive issues). We tried to troubleshoot and nothing worked. I couldn’t even eat salads, which I loved. Really, it seemed the only thing I could eat was bread or rice.