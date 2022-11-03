Prioritize your health. Parents, especially moms, can focus so much on taking care of the rest of the family that they forget to care for themselves. But tending to yourself first allows you to support others better in the long run. So make sure your usual Crohn's care – medications, doctor's appointments, blood tests – is at the top of your to-do list.

Plan activities for the kids. Small projects or games that keep your toddlers busy can help when you're fatigued or in pain. You may want to keep puzzles handy, for instance, or pre-pack a box with hands-on exercises or coloring books. That way your little ones can work on something on their own whenever you need to take care of yourself. Keyes, the mother of a 6-year-old daughter, says YouTube is also a great tool to entertain kids when you need to take care of yourself. "Do not feel guilty," she says. "You can put on something that is educational and still entertaining."

Take breaks. Any parent knows this is easier said than done, but it's even more important to manage stress and rest with Crohn's.

"On the days you are struggling with symptoms, pace yourself, look after [the] baby in ‘parts,’ and put your feet up whenever you get the chance, even if it's when [the] baby is having a bottle," says Afonso, who's a new mom. For instance, she suggests doing all the essentials (diapers, feedings, etc.) as needed, but bath time can wait until after you get some rest. And it’s OK to sit with the baby and read books to entertain them; you don’t have to do physical activity every time.

Breaks can also be as simple as silencing your phone for a while or going for a short walk alone. Even if it's just an hour to yourself, try to block off that time to take a breath and unplug a little.