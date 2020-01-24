For Stephanie Gish of New Braunfels, TX, taking a vacation can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. “Before a trip, I worry that my Crohn’s disease might flare up, even if I’m currently in remission,” she says. “I get anxious about what restroom facilities I'll have near me, the quality of those facilities, and the food I'll be eating during the trip.”

Crohn’s symptoms like stomach pain, nausea, constipation, diarrhea, and an urgent need for a restroom may make you feel like staying home is the easiest option. But with some careful planning, traveling can be a lot less stressful than you think.

Here’s what helps Gish and other people living with Crohn’s when they take a trip. Their tips may help you, too.