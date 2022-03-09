The Scientist: A Physician Who Heals Himself and Others

By R. Balfour Sartor, MD., as told to Stacia Friedman My Crohn’s disease symptoms started in sixth grade when my abdominal pain was misdiagnosed as appendicitis. Inflammatory bowel diseases, which include Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, are frequently misdiagnosed. Patients often mistake IBD symptoms -- diarrhea, abdominal pain, weight loss -- for a GI bug. Rather than seeking medical attention, they self-medicate with over-the-counter remedies such as Pepto Bismol, probiotics, and Imodium. Another cause of delay is due to primary care doctors not considering the diagnosis or not seeking proper diagnostic testing, such as a CT scan and colonoscopy. R. Balfour Sartor I knew I would become a doctor when I was still in high school. My friends called me “Dr. Balfour” because I was always patching up injured dogs and cats.

Diagnosis and Bad Advice In my case, I did not receive an accurate diagnosis for 10 years. I was a senior premed student at Washington-Lee University and had already been accepted into Baylor College of Medicine when I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. Because of this diagnosis, I was advised not to go to medical school. I not only went to medical school, but I also got married. Fortunately, my wife has always been extremely supportive. The Many Faces of Crohn's The Latest Crohn's Disease Research

During my internship, I was hospitalized for 6 weeks due to a flare-up of Crohn’s. My primary therapy was total parenteral nutrition (TPN), receiving all food intravenously. During this time, I intensely reflected on my career. Previously, I had gravitated toward GI surgery, but I wasn’t sure I could do 3-hour surgical procedures. I decided that gastroenterology was a better path for me. I was frustrated with the available medical care for Crohn’s, which was limited to steroids and surgery. That’s when I understood that a cure and better treatments required a deeper understanding of the causes of the disease.