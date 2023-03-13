March 24, 2023 – Joshua Denton was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis when he was a junior in college. He not only faced anxiety around a new health diagnosis, but how it could change the rest of his life.

His initial anxiety was from having “something that's technically considered incurable.” Next came the challenges of living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) on a day-to-day basis.

“There is just a level of worry about what your quality of life is going to look like. Will it ever be the same, will it get better or just deteriorate over time?” said Denton, now a 37-year-old aerospace project manager in Dallas.

People with IBD are reporting higher rates of anxiety, depression, and other life challenges compared to 6 years ago, a survey from the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) of more than 1,000 people shows.

At the same time, many health care providers believe that patients’ mental health needs are being met, according to a companion survey of more than 100 health care professionals who treat Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.