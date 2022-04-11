Nov. 4, 2022 – What good is health information on popular social media platforms like TikTok if it's misleading?

Most of the popular videos about irritable bowel syndrome using the #IBS hashtag on TikTok are posted by influencers or the public rather than by medical professionals or health establishments, according to research presented at the American College of Gastroenterology 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting in Charlotte, NC. While influencers' posts were shared more often, content from medical professionals had higher views.

"These findings support the partnership of healthcare organizations and professionals with influencers to increase health information sharing and dissemination of factual educational content," Faraz Jafri, of the University of Texas's Dell Medical School in Austin, said at the meeting.

Posts with the hashtag #IBS have already pulled in 1.6 billion views, he points out, and many of these are aimed at helping people deal with having IBS.

"With the onset of COVID-19, social media platforms like TikTok became an important outlet for patients to share their experience with IBS because they were not willing to visit their doctor," Jafri says. "While IBS is often an embarrassing topic for patients, TikTok has played an important role in normalizing IBS by providing an online support community where patients can go and share their story."