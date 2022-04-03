March 4, 2022 -- With new cases of COVID-19 continuing to fall, this could be the time to focus on making sure everyone has equal access to vaccines and other drugs before the next public health emergency.

The coronavirus pandemic, now in its third year, saw major issues develop around equal access to diagnosis, care, and vaccination.

Inequality in the U.S. health care system may be nothing new, but the pandemic magnified problems that could and should be addressed now, experts said during a Thursday media briefing sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

The “big picture” message is for public health officials to listen to people in disadvantaged communities, address unique challenges around access and trust, and enlist local officials and faith leaders to help promote the importance of things like vaccines and boosters.

Health care providers also can do their part to help, said Allison L. Agwu, MD, an associate professor of pediatric and adult infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.