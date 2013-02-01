Experimental Treatment Offers New Hope Against Lupus

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental antibody therapy may help ease skin symptoms from the autoimmune disease lupus, a small preliminary trial suggests.

Researchers found that a higher-dose version of the drug spurred a "clinically meaningful" symptom improvement for 87% of patients after one month.

But they also stressed that the findings are based on a small "phase 1" trial — a type of study designed primarily to gauge a treatment's safety.

The safety findings were "encouraging," and there were "some hints of clinical benefit," said lead researcher Jodi Karnell, a senior director of research at Horizon Therapeutics, the company developing the drug.

Now, she said, larger trials are needed to confirm that the therapy works.

The drug, known for now as VIB7734, is a monoclonal antibody — a lab-made protein that acts like an immune system antibody. Such antibodies can be directed against specific substances in the body that are involved in a disease process.