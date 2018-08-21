Ketamine A 'Lifesaving' Aid for Depression?

“There’s still a lot to learn before we can use ketamine on a wide scale,” says Yale professor of psychiatry Gerard Sanacora, MD, PhD, who directs the Yale Depression Research Program in New Haven, CT. “But it seems to offer real benefits, even targeting suicidal thinking, which could be lifesaving.”

It has not yet been approved by the FDA in any form to treat depression , but doctors may, and do, use it “off label” to treat depression and pain. Yet many questions about its safety and effectiveness remain unanswered.

A Quick Response to Ketamine

Eight percent of American adults have depression, an often debilitating and sometimes fatal disease. People with major depression are 20 times more likely to attempt suicide. Talk therapy and antidepressant medications often help, but such treatments leave one in three people with depression searching for more help.

That’s where ketamine comes in. Among those with treatment-resistant depression, an estimated 50% respond to ketamine, says psychiatrist and researcher Carlos Zarate Jr., MD, chief of the Experimental Therapeutics and Pathophysiology Branch of the National Institute of Mental Health.

And people who do respond to ketamine respond quickly. In a review of 10 studies that Sanacora, Zarate, and others wrote last year, ketamine lessened thoughts of suicide within a day, though the effect was temporary. By contrast, commonly prescribed antidepressants generally take several weeks to begin to relieve symptoms -- when they do work.

Ketamine does not target the same brain activities as antidepressants like fluoxetine (Prozac), venlafaxine (Effexor), and sertraline (Zoloft). Rather, it blocks a receptor called N-methyl-D-aspartate, or NMDA. Why does that relieve depression for some people? Scientists can’t say for sure.

“Most of what we know comes from rodent studies,” says Sanacora. “With humans, there are probably many other factors that contribute to the response to ketamine.”